Search on for driver who killed woman walking with her daughter in Encinitas

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took place last weekend in Encinitas.

The incident occurred Jan. 19 on North Coast Highway 101, near Jasper Street.

“Preliminary information indicates that a smaller sport utility vehicle, possibly gray in color, struck a female pedestrian in the roadway," San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Davis said. The driver immediately fled the scene."

The victim is 66-year-old Emily Hernandez, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I didn’t want her to die and that’s all that was going through my head,” said good Samaritan Peter Leisher, who did not see the incident but arrived shortly after.

“I was in the back of an Uber pulling out of Jasper Street ... I saw a car blocking traffic on the left-hand lane and when we pulled past the car a little bit, we noticed a lot of people standing around and I noticed a body on the ground,” Leisher told NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Leisher and others sprang into action to help the victim.

“Once I realized she was in a lot worse shape than people thought, I flipped her over and started giving her CPR," Leisher said. "I’m not sure if it worked. I feel like I got her back for a moment, but after a few minutes of performing CPR, it became dire. A few nurses stepped in behind me and said they were nurses and took over."

Hernandez was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“The fact that no one heard from the driver is mind-blowing to me," Leisher said. "Somebody lost their life, and I understand that it’s a scary situation for everyone involved in this, but someone should do the right thing. Turn in your friend or turn yourself in."

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers.