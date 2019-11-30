32 People Rescued After SeaWorld Roller Coaster ‘Tidal Twister’ Stops Mid-Ride

Over 30 people were stuck a few feet off the ground on a SeaWorld San Diego roller coaster Saturday, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to reports of a roller coaster stuck mid-operation about 4 feet off the ground around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

SeaWorld said the "roller coaster experienced an issue that required the ride to be shut down."

All 32 passengers were let off safely around 5:15 p.m. after the operator was able to release the safety restraints allowing the passengers to jump off the ride, SDFD said, and no injuries were reported.

On "Tidal Twister," guests ride one of two 16-person coasters that travel along a figure-eight track at 30 mile-per-hour speeds. At the center of the track, guests experience a zero-gravity roll, according to the theme park.

Tidal Twister, which opened on May 24, is geared toward younger guests and families.

"Guest safety is our top priority. SeaWorld’s Tidal Twister roller coaster experienced an issue that required the ride to be shut down. With the assistance of the San Diego Fire & Rescue, all guests were safely removed from the ride," SeaWorld Communications Director David Koontz told NBC 7.

"The evacuations were conducted in accordance with the highest safety standards and practiced procedures. SeaWorld will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride in conjunction with the ride manufacturer and the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health prior to re-opening. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our guests," Koontz's statement continued.

No other information was available.

