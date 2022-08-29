SDSU Football Holds News Conference, Its 1st Since Rape Lawsuit Against Matt Araiza, Other Players

San Diego State University's Aztec Football held a news conference Monday after three of its former players were accused of raping a teenager at an off-campus party in October 2021.

Members of SDSU Football typically hold at-least weekly news conferences during the regular season, and this one in particular was scheduled to address the team's first-ever game at the new Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday. But SDSU athletics director John David Wicker and Coach Brady Hoke did address a recent lawsuit against three of their then-players.

"As husbands and fathers, Coach Hoke and I fundamentally agree on this: Under no circumstance would we ever support an environment that supports abusive behavior," Wicker said.

Last week, a civil complaint filed against former SDSU punter Matt Araiza — who went on to the NFL's Buffalo Bills — and his teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko alleged they were involved in the gang rape of a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home near the campus in October 2021.

Wicker confirmed that Leonard and Ewaliko were "not currently members of the team" but refused to provide more specifics.

Coach Hoke, who was named head coach of the football team in Jan. 2020, said the athletic department has been cooperating with San Diego police on their investigation and the San Diego County District Attorney's office on their review.

"What was reported to happen should never happen, ever. And shouldn't happen to anyone and what has been important to us is that anyone who violates or violated the law or university policies, they'll be held accountable."

Dan Gilleon, a lawyer for the 18-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted, has not yet responded to the comments made at Monday's conference.

The San Diego Police Department closed its criminal investigation of the alleged incident in early August without detailing what, if anything, was discovered. No arrests have been made and a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office on Thursday said SDPD's investigation is under review.

A few days before SDPD closed its investigation, and nine months after the alleged rape, SDSU President Adela de la Torre announced the university was launching its own. A message from SDSU to students on Friday said the case was active and they would be unable to provide further details.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills announced they would release Araiza because "our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games."

Araiza's lawyer maintains that the allegations are false.

"I just learned that Matt was cut. I have not talked to Matt about this yet, but I sent him a text," Kerry L. Armstrong told NBC 7 on Saturday. "I am sure he is very upset and disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false allegations leveled against him by a young lady and her attorney. I hope he is back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be, as he is the hardest-working twenty-two-year-old I know."

NBC 7 has not yet heard from an attorney for Leonard and an attorney for Ewaliko said on Friday: “At present, the District Attorney is reviewing the case and no criminal charges have been filed. The civil lawsuit has no bearing on the potential criminal case."