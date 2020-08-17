SDG&E Anticipates Rotating Outages for 3rd Day Due to Heat

San Diego Gas & Electric said they may be ordered to initiate widespread rotating outages as early as 2 p.m. Monday amid extreme heat that is sending energy usage soaring.

If the outages are initiated, it would be the third day this week the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) has ordered rotating outages across the state.

The California Independent System Operator had previously declared a Flex Alert, urging residents statewide to conserve electricity between 3 and 10 p.m. to avoid overloading the power system. The Flex Alert remains in effect through Wednesday.

But when energy usage is not contained, Cal ISO can declare a Stage 3 Emergency and direct utility companies to initiate rotating outages throughout California.

"Although a Stage Emergency is a significant inconvenience to those affected by rotating power interruptions, it is preferable to manage an emergency with controlled measures rather than let it cause widespread and more prolonged disruption," Cal ISO said.

The last time a Stage 3 Emergency was declared in California was during 2001's energy crisis.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized Cal ISO on Monday for not planning for energy shortages amid the heat wave. In a letter, he demanded the energy blackouts be investigated.

But the President of Cal ISO said they "indicated in filing after filing after filing that the resource adequacy program was broken and needed to be fixed."

Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, Cal ISO said. It is a voluntary call on residents to conserve electricity when demand is at its peak but the agency said it can help avoid rotating outages.

Temperatures are continuing to rise and so is the demand on the power grid. Conservation remains extremely important. Here are immediate energy-saving tips you can use to help reduce stress on the power grid. More at https://t.co/yskPIO8q3K. pic.twitter.com/Kh56TaF8CB — SDG&E (@SDGE) August 17, 2020

The Cal ISO offered a series of tips to conserve power, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Using fans and keeping drapes drawn

Reducing the use of pool pumps

SDG&E also recommends residents to have flashlights and batteries ready. Those who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies, such as breathing machines, power wheelchairs/scooters, and home oxygen or dialysis, should be prepared to activate their emergency plan.

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.

San Diego County and the majority of the state were in the midst of a brutal heat wave that was sending temperatures into triple digits. An excessive heat warning set to expire on Monday was extended until Thursday in San Diego County.