Excessive Heat Warning Extends Through Mid-Next Week

Sweltering temperatures are continuing to batter San Diego County and those unforgiving temps have caused the National Weather Service to extend the excessive heat warning through mid-next week.

The warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for county deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Residents should expect dangerously hot conditions that have the potential to increase temps up to 120 degrees in part of the impacted areas.

Prolonged heat + humidity in SoCal. Warm nights & relatively muggy conditions will make it more oppressive. We can expect continued stress on the power grid too. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/b0fw31lwe9 — Crystal Egger (@crystalegger) August 15, 2020

Temperatures will also swell around other parts of the county, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Crystal Egger.

Egger said an increase in humidity is making it feel even hotter around the county, worsening our discomfort.

There’s a threat of isolated mountain thunderstorms that may comprise of mainly dry lightning and high storms with minimal moisture.

Originally, NWS issued the heat-related warnings until Monday night before it decided to extend them.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Egger said.

The blistering heat prompted the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) to order San Diego Gas and Electric to initiate rotating power outages on Friday. SDG&E said on Saturday that so far, it has not been ordered to enforce more outages.

However, it warned that they may be directed to initiate the outages again in the coming days, depending on how severe the heat is.

Heat-related illnesses such as exhaustion, heat strokes or cramp can occur under these conditions. Symptoms of these illnesses include fatigue, headache, nausea, cramps, weakness, confusion, or dizziness. If someone you know is suffering from any of the symptoms due to the heat, seek medical help immediately.

Click here to see a list of available Cool Zones.

It is important to drink plenty of fluids during these temps and keep pets indoors and hydrated as well. Never leave a child or a pet unattended in a hot car because they may get severely sick or even die.