SD Humane Society Gifts Kids Birthday Wishes From Their Animals

Having to stay home during the COVID-19 crisis is a bummer for everyone.
But what about those who can’t celebrate their birthdays with friends and family? Would a special greeting from a cute and cuddly little creature help brighten their day?
The San Diego Humane Society hopes so.
They announced on their Twitter account that you can request a virtual birthday card from one of their animals, and it’s simple to do.
Go to their twitter account (@sdhumane), or click on the tweet below to access the link to their Virtual Birthday Survey:
All you need to do is enter your child’s name, parent’s email, child’s birthday and age, then pick whether you want a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig, or rat to send their greeting! (They do warn that the animals are based on availability so they can’t guarantee you’ll get the animal of your choice.)
A simple yet fun way to brighten someone’s special day.
Have other occasions to celebrate? The humane society is also offering virtual e-cards for free. Take a look at the library here.