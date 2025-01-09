SD County Supervisors OK American Airlines lease at Carlsbad Field

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement that will let American Airlines begin daily flights from the airport in Carlsbad, it was announced Thursday.

Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of the two-year lease at McClellan-Palomar Airport, one of eight operated by the county's Department of Public Works.

The lease will allow American Airlines to operate a duel-engine Embraer 175 jet with the first departure starting at 6:15 a.m. to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Jamie Abbott, county airports director, said resuming commercial flights will mean possibly 150 additional jobs.

It costs $7 million annually to operate the airport, which supports 2,600 jobs, and generates $420 million in industry activity and $72 million in tax revenue, Abbott told supervisors during a presentation.

"Resuming commercial service will bolster the economic impact for the region and help insure critical ongoing financial commitment from the (Federal Aviation Administration)," he said.

Abbott said that letting American Airlines begin flights in Carlsbad would give people another option, rather than commuting to San Diego International or airports in other counties, such as Los Angeles.

The Palomar Airport Advisory Committee has also recommended approval, he added.

United Express stopped flights at the airport in 2015 after 20 years of service, Abbott said.

Abbott told supervisors that the county is required by law to negotiate in good faith with service providers wishing to lease space, or risk losing future FAA grants or possibly having to repay previous grants.

County staff recommend a first-year fee waiver of $351,428, reducing revenue to $255,250, according to information on the meeting agenda. In the second year, the county will receive $606,678 in revenue.

Abbott said the county will take steps to alleviate noise concerns, including installing monitors.

Armed law enforcement officers will be on-site during flight departure times, as required by the federal Transportation Security Administration.

During a public comment period, supporters touted the benefits of American Airlines having flights out of the Carlsbad airport, which was first opened in 1959.

Olivier Brackett, former McClellan-Palomar manager, said that almost every day staff would receive calls from local residents inquiring about commercial service demonstrating a great need and desire.

"We had to purchase a bike rack because some people rode their bicycle with a backpack to the airport to catch a flight," Brackett said. "Never saw that one coming."

Phyllis Trombi of the Gillespie Field Development Council said people nearby will hear the airplane taking off for less than a minute at 38 decibels. She added that snoring has a decibel level of between 50 and 80, for example.

A Carlsbad-based pilot said those not in favor "are the loud minority."

"Commercial air service available to all of North County is good for all of North County," he added.

Opponents cited concerns ranging from noise to air quality.

Hope Nelson, of Citizens for a Friendly Airport, said American Airlines refuses to abide by noise abatement and is under no obligation to avoid flight paths over homes.

A Carlsbad woman said residents opposed to commercial flights out the airport were blamed for moving into area, but "many of us have lived there for decades, and shouldn't be forced out by an apathetic group of non-residents and an ineptly run airport mired in overreach and grants they accepted."

Corinna Contreras, a member of the Vista City Council, said the council passed a resolution stating that it is "not in favor of moving forward with these commercial flights."

Contreras said she has seen an increase in flights out of the airport, along with a lot of environmental issues that haven't been fixed.

Supervisor Terra Lawson said she was upset about having to approve the agreement, given the terms.

"I feel like we basically have a gun to our head, but the FAA is saying, `Take this deal or we're gonna take like somewhere between $5 million and $150 million of your money and sue you,"' Lawson-Remer, board vice chair.

The whole principal of democracy "is that we should have the power and authority to make decisions locally about what's in the best interest of our community," she added.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, a former airline pilot, said he was glad to see commercial service returning to North County.

He acknowledged noise concerns, but said the Embraer 175 is actually more quiet than some of the business jets that fly out of Palomar-McClellan on a 24/7 basis.

Desmond noted that it would be discriminatory for the county not to approve the lease without a safety or other valid reason.

"We already have a terminal, we already have a ramp area, we already have the facilities built for this type of service and it's not being utilized," he said. "There's really no grounds for us to justify denying them a lease ... and the voluntary noise-abatement program, unfortunately, is voluntary."