Scattered Showers, Mountain Snow Stick Around Tuesday Before Warming Trend

Pack your umbrellas — and if you live in mountain communities, be sure to don your snowshoes!

Monday's winter storm delivered measurable rain to San Diego County and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

While the storm departs through the East, San Diegans will still see scattered showers and mountain snow through early Tuesday, the NWS said.

Snow covered parts of the I-8 Monday night and more is possible throughout the night, according to the NWS. If you must travel in that area, ensure you have the proper materials like chains, blankets, flashlights, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

I-8 officially has snow on it. While it looks to have stopped snowing for now (based on radar), more is possible through tonight. Be prepared for hazardous conditions and make sure you have proper supplies if you must travel through the area (chains, blankets, extra food, etc). https://t.co/FCagO49IRa — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 31, 2023

Mountain-dwelling folks in the 3,000 to 4,000 feet range will see snow through early Tuesday while all rain is expected to end by Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Enjoy the warmer air following Tuesday as conditions will start cooling down again early next week, the NWS said.

After flooding a few weeks ago, showers returned to northern San Diego briefly, NBC 7's Mari Payton reports.

“Showers are going to be moving through with some heavy rain possibly by the middle of the day and then we have more showers in the forecast for tonight,” Parveen said in her First Alert Forecast. “We’ll dry up tomorrow.”

San Diego County's mountains are slated to get a fresh blanket a snow, with some elevations facing the possibility of up to a foot of snow. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports from Pine Valley.

Temperatures are forecasted as followed:

Coast: 56

Inland: 54

Mountains: 37

Deserts: 57

While the county gets drenched with rain, mountain areas will get a fresh blanket of snow. Higher elevations, like Mount Laguna, for example, have the potential to get up to a foot of snow. Forecasted snow totals for local elevations are as followed:

4,000 to 5,000 feet: 1-3 inches

5,000 to 5,500 feet: 3-7 inches

Above 5,500 feet: 7-12 inches

We are receiving reports of some beautiful snow falling across portions of the San Diego Co Mountains at this hour. Snowy conditions will continue through the night. Travel with caution and stay warm! #CAwx #snowday



📸 - - > Dave Hogan pic.twitter.com/g3bM2venLg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 31, 2023

"The soil system certainly is primed right now because it's been wetted to near saturation," research climatologist Dan Cayan told NBC 7's Brooke Martell.

The snowy weather prompted several schools in East County to close Monday and start late Tuesday, including those in the following districts: Julian Union High and Union Elementary, Spencer Valley, Mountain Empire Unified, Warner Unified.

Conditions are slated to dry Tuesday countywide as that area of low pressure that’s delivering this inclement weather is expected to pull away.