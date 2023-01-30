Scattered Showers, Mountain Snow Stick Around Tuesday Before Warming Trend

Pack your umbrellas — and if you live in mountain communities, be sure to don your snowshoes!
Monday's winter storm delivered measurable rain to San Diego County and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
While the storm departs through the East, San Diegans will still see scattered showers and mountain snow through early Tuesday, the NWS said.
Snow covered parts of the I-8 Monday night and more is possible throughout the night, according to the NWS. If you must travel in that area, ensure you have the proper materials like chains, blankets, flashlights, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Mountain-dwelling folks in the 3,000 to 4,000 feet range will see snow through early Tuesday while all rain is expected to end by Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.
Enjoy the warmer air following Tuesday as conditions will start cooling down again early next week, the NWS said.
“Showers are going to be moving through with some heavy rain possibly by the middle of the day and then we have more showers in the forecast for tonight,” Parveen said in her First Alert Forecast. “We’ll dry up tomorrow.”
Temperatures are forecasted as followed:
- Coast: 56
- Inland: 54
- Mountains: 37
- Deserts: 57
While the county gets drenched with rain, mountain areas will get a fresh blanket of snow. Higher elevations, like Mount Laguna, for example, have the potential to get up to a foot of snow. Forecasted snow totals for local elevations are as followed:
- 4,000 to 5,000 feet: 1-3 inches
- 5,000 to 5,500 feet: 3-7 inches
- Above 5,500 feet: 7-12 inches
The snowy weather prompted several schools in East County to close Monday and start late Tuesday, including those in the following districts: Julian Union High and Union Elementary, Spencer Valley, Mountain Empire Unified, Warner Unified.
Conditions are slated to dry Tuesday countywide as that area of low pressure that’s delivering this inclement weather is expected to pull away.