Here's How Much Rain This San Diego Storm Has Produced So Far

Another multi-day storm soaked San Diego County to start this week. Thankfully, this one didn't bring surging tides and destructive winds along with it.

That means instead of counting toppled trees and calculating damage to city infrastructure, we can just focus on how much water fell from the sky.

Here's a breakdown of two-day rainfall totals (as of 9 p.m. Monday) in coastal, valley and mountain communities, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego:

Coastal Rainfall

Carlsbad: .69 inches

El Camino Del Norte: .67 inches

Encinitas: .66 inches

San Marcos: .56 inches

Brown Field: .56 inches

Vista: .53 inches

Las Flores: .5 inches

Point Loma: .48 inches

National City: .40 inches

Oceanside: .38 inches

In the Valleys

Escondido: .77 inches

Deer Springs: .67 inches

Ramona: .63 inches

Valley Center: .59 inches

Barona: .56 inches

Rancho Bernardo: .54 inches

Bonsall: .52 inches

Santee: .52 inches

Skyline Ranch: .51 inches

Harbison Canyon: .50 inches

And the Mountains

Tierra Del Sol: 1 inch

Julian: .99 inches

Lake Cuyamaca: .89 inches

Pine Hills: .85 inches

Henshaw Dam: .77 inches

Descanso: .71 inches

Ranchita: .63 inches

Palomar: .66 inches

Campo: .55 inches

Santa Ysabel: .49 inches

San Diego has fared well this rainy season, NWS records show.

From Oct. 1, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023, 7.54 inches of rain were measured at the San Diego Airport, which the NWS calculates as 156% of normal rainfall estimates for that time period. The Ramona Airport measured 12.61 inches of rain in the same period, which the NWS says is 187% of the normal amount, and at the Oceanside Airport, 9.61 inches was good for 170% of the normal total.

For local snowfall totals, click here.

Rain could continue Tuesday morning, but the afternoon and Wednesday are expected to be dry and sunny. Temperatures should cool to close the week, however, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap.