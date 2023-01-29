3 Hospitalized in String of Attacks in Downtown San Diego

Three people were hospitalized after being assaulted in downtown San Diego in what police believe to be connected attacks on Sunday evening, according San Diego police.

Attack #1:

The first attack was reported to police at the parking garage of Horton Plaza in 900 block of 4th Avenue, where a victim was found bleeding from the head after being asked for money, then assaulted, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. David Yu.

The first victim was sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. SDPD is investigating the incident as an attempted robbery and assault.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s wearing a San Diego Padres jersey, police said.

Attack #2:

Officers received reports of a sexual assault while investigating the first assault, police said.

A woman was sexually assaulted near the the Happy Head massage parlor on Market Street and taken to the hospital, according to police.

The woman's description of the suspect matched the description given by the first victim.

Officers who responded to that assault noticed a man who matched that description in the area and arrested him, but with difficulty, police said.

Attack #3:

While arresting the suspect, police got word of another assault inside or near the Ralph's grocery store on 101 G. St.

The third victim was struck in the head and face and transported to a hospital, according to SDPD.

Police believe all three incidents are related but have not confirmed it, according to Sgt. Yu.