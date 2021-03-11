San Diego's Winter Storm: Widespread Rain Continues Thursday

San Diego County will see widespread rain Thursday as a slow-moving, late-winter storm continues to blanket the region.

Many parts of the county saw rainfall overnight and early Thursday – a continuation of the storm system that brought scattered showers throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday.

San Diego County will see widespread, on and off rain through Thursday as part of a slow-moving, late-winter storm hitting the region for a second day. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

In her First Alert Forecast, NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said San Diegans can expect widespread, mostly moderate rain on and off Thursday, plus snow in our mountains and westerly winds.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the slow-moving storm system is expected to bring the heaviest of Thursday’s rain throughout the first half of the day, with showers likely through lunchtime.

In the afternoon, Parveen said there should be a period of dry weather, much like Wednesday afternoon.

She said parts of the county had already seen more than an inch of rainfall Wednesday and on Thursday, another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch is possible.

“That’s really going to help our rain deficit," Parveen said. "That is good news – it’s much-needed rain.”

Midcap said there’s also a chance of hail and thunderstorms, and there’s a beach hazard statement in effect for possible lightning over the open waters through Thursday.

Parveen said leftover showers will linger into Friday morning but the weekend should be dry.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for Wednesday, March 10

Showers continue to move onshore and are most prevalent now over northern San Diego County extending into the Inland Empire. Motorists should drive with extra care tonight as roads will be slick. Localized ponding of water is possible in poorly drained areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4S2llm4pFo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 11, 2021

Winter Storm Watch: Snow in San Diego's Mountains

This week’s storm is bringing substantial snowfall to San Diego’s mountains.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday for all mountain areas in San Diego County with snow levels around 3,500 feet.

The NWS said on top of the heavy snow already occurring in the mountains, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches – with localized amounts of up to 12 inches – are expected Thursday.

Parveen said over 6 inches of snow was expected in areas above 4,500 of elevation and up to 12 inches in areas above 5,500 feet. She said the snow will continue in San Diego's mountains through Friday morning but dry out by the weekend.

Visibility will be impacted on mountain roads and motorists should take extra precautions on snow-slickened roadways.

A late, but welcomed, winter storm moved into San Diego County overnight and began to deliver rain and snow to the region.

During the storm on Wednesday, Caltrans announced all vehicles traveling on state Route 79 from Cuyamaca Road to Julian and those traveling on state Route 78 from Banner Grande to east of Wynola Road would be required to use snow chains on their tires.

For updates on road conditions, drivers can call the Caltrans Highway Information Service at (800) 427-7623.

Chain Control Requirements: ❄️

SR-79 from Cuyamaca Rd to Julian

SR-78 from Banner Grande to east of Wynola Roadhttps://t.co/ryOtbbVqK1 pic.twitter.com/DAsaZ8ajZA — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 10, 2021

Rainfall Totals and Impact on San Diego's Rain Deficit

It has been a dry winter in San Diego County (and across California) so, just like last week’s storm, the rainfall this time around is helping to chip away at the rainfall deficit we’re still experiencing in our region.

A North County coffee farmer sees money falling from the sky when things get wet, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

“We’re still in a deficit – in quite the hole – and we still need the rain,” Parveen said. “And we will see a good amount of rain throughout this week.”

Parveen said the storm – over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, combined – could bring between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall across the county. As of Monday, Parveen said the region is at a rainfall deficit of -2.28 inches, measuring from the station at San Diego International Airport.

A winter storm passed through San Diego on March 10, 2021.

The snow started falling mid-afternoon in Julian, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

]The National Weather Service had the latest rainfall totals recorded through 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

During that time, Palomar Mountain saw at least 3.5 inches of snow, according to the agency.

Here are the county's most notable rainfall totals as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Pine Valley: .67 inches

Vista: .58 inches

Julian: .55 inches

Oceanside: .46 inches

Descanso: .46 inches

Alpine: .40 inches

Fashion Valley: .42 inches

Chula Vista: .33 inches

El Cajon: .29 inches

Mission Beach: .21 inches

Alpine: .21 inches

Poway: .14 inches

Del Mar: .11 inches

San Onofre: .09 inches

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explainers San Diego's yearly rainfall, the wettest months and why.