Late Winter Storm Brings Heavy Rain and Snow to San Diego County

The beginning of a two-day, late winter storm brought rain to San Diego County overnight -- plus snow to our local mountains. And it's not done yet. Here's what to expect for the next couple of days for San Diego's weather.

The storm blanketed the region late Tuesday and will last through at least Thursday, according to NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

NBC 7 meteorologists Sheena Parveen and Dagmar Midcap both said the storm will bring measurable rainfall and big snow to San Diego County, and maybe even thunderstorms.

"Consider your Wednesday and Thursday to be a soggy one -- in a very good way," Midcap said.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said the heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

A winter storm will bring widespread rain, gusty winds, and heavy snow to the region this week. Wednesday will be the most impactful day. ☔❄️



🛣️Be prepared for heavy snow impacts to Cajon Pass, I-8, and even portions of the High Desert.



⚡Thunderstorms possible Wed-Thu pic.twitter.com/HMH8CkWWTG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 9, 2021

It has been a dry winter in San Diego County (and across California) so, just like last week’s storm, the rainfall this time around will help chip away at the rainfall deficit we’re still experiencing in our region.

Parveen said the storm – over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, combined – could bring between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall across the county. As of Monday, Parveen said the region is at a rainfall deficit of -2.28 inches, measuring from the station at San Diego International Airport.

“We’re still in a deficit – in quite the hole – and we still need the rain,” Parveen said. “And we will see a good amount of rain throughout this week.”

Even the deserts should get some rain this Wednesday and Thursday.

A late, but welcomed, winter storm moved into San Diego County overnight and began to deliver rain and snow to the region.

Winter Storm Watch: Snow in San Diego's Mountains

This week’s storm will also bring substantial snowfall to San Diego’s mountains between 3,500 and 4,000 feet in elevation. Parveen said significant snow – as in, potentially up to 5 inches or more – is expected at 4,500 feet of elevation and above.

“This is going to go through a couple days here, where we’re going to see some snowfall,” she said.

To that end, the NWS said a winter storm watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday for San Diego’s mountains where heavy snow is possible. San Bernardino and Riverside County mountain areas are also under this watch.

The agency said total snow accumulations could be between 6 to 12 inches between 4,500 and 5,000 feet in elevation and 12 to 18 inches above 5,500 feet. The NWS said the heaviest snow is expected on Wednesday.

The NWS said the wintry conditions will lead to low visibility and snow-slickened roadways on major mountain passes, including Cajon Pass and I-8. Motorists should expect areas of dense fog, too, and strong west winds with gusts between 35 mph and 50 mph in some mountain areas.

“The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may result in some downed tree limbs and power outages,” the NWS added. Motorists should carry snow chains and be prepared to use them. For updates on road conditions, drivers can call the Caltrans Highway Information Service at (800) 427-7623.

NBC 7 will keep you posted on any potential road closures in the mountains due to snow.

Rainfall Totals

As the storm unfolds, we will keep an eye on rainfall totals across the county here. Check back for updates later.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explainers San Diego's yearly rainfall, the wettest months and why.