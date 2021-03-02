Wintry Wednesday Weather in San Diego County Will Help Rainfall Deficit

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said San Diego County could see between a half-inch to one inch of rain Wednesday – and, at this point, anything helps

It’s been a pretty dry winter in San Diego County so the rainfall in the forecast Wednesday is important to help shrink that rainfall deficit. But much rain are we talking here?

San Diego's Rainfall Deficit

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said San Diego County could see between a half-inch to 1 inch of rain from the system expected to hit the region Wednesday.

Now, February is normally the wettest winter month for San Diego County, but that just wasn’t the case this season. Parveen said the normal rainfall for February is 2.27 inches and our region only saw 0.10 inches last month.

And the rainfall deficit doesn’t end there.

“Right now, for the year, we have seen 1.90 inches of rain since Jan. 1. That puts us in a deficit of -2.42 inches for the year,” Parveen explained.

She said Wednesday’s rain is certainly welcome.

“It’ll help our rainfall deficit at little bit – so at least that’s good,” Parveen added.

First Alert Forecast: When Will It Rain in San Diego County?

In her First Alert Forecast, Parveen said the bulk of the rain should arrive by late morning to noon Wednesday. This low-pressure weather system is coming from our west and, she noted, should bring “substantial rain” – at least for one day.

“Most rain will be midday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon,” Parveen said. “Temperatures will be chilly with a breezy south wind.”

The National Weather Service San Diego said showers are expected from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with scattered rain lingering into Wednesday night in some areas.

Winter Weather Advisory

The NWS said wet snow is expected in San Diego’s mountains above 5,500 feet of elevation.

To that end, the agency said a winter weather advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. for those mountain areas above 5,500 feet. The NWS said total wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

The NWS warned that travel conditions would be difficult in the mountains – especially during the Wednesday evening commute – due to snow-slickened roads, reduced visibility and, at times, fog.

What's Next for San Diego's Weather?

NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast shows conditions drying out by Thursday and temps being a bit warmer on Friday.

Parveen said she was looking at weather models that showed cooler temperatures this weekend due to another storm system. Those temps will be paired with a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

Next week, San Diego’s weather pattern may look even more interesting, Parveen said.

“We could have a couple of days where we see a chance of showers,” she added.