Here are San Diego's medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics

More than 50 athletes with ties to San Diego County are competing for Team USA or other countries during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

America's Finest City and its surrounding areas are representing in a wide range of sports from skateboarding and surfing to track & field and archery. We have athletes competing for several countries in track & field and

Here are the local athletes have brought home medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

🥈 Jagger Eaton - Street Skateboarding

Silver medalist Jagger Eaton, of Encinitas, and Bronze medalist Nyjah Huston, who is from the Los Angeles area, pose on the podium during the Men's Street Finals on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Encinitas local upgraded to silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following the competition, Eaton told NBC 7 he wouldn't "be have been where he is "wouldn't be the skater I am without living in San Diego."

Eaton, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, finished with a 281.04 total score in the final, putting him just one-tenth of a point behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, who successfully defended his gold medal.

🥉 U.S. Women's Rugby team

The United States celebrates its bronze medal during the women's rugby sevens medal ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France.

The U.S. women's rugby team, which trains at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, had a historic win beating Australia with a game-winning conversion to secure team USA its first-ever Olympic rugby sevens medal.

Team USA's defense held strong early in the second half, holding the score to 7-7 until there was 1:25 remaining. In a photo finish, Alex Sedrick scored a try and hit the game-winning conversion on the final play to give Team USA a 14-12 victory over Australia.

Following the win, businesswoman Michele Kang announced a $4 million donation over four years for the team's future.

🥉 Hans Henken - Sailing skiff

Bronze medallist US' duo Ian Barrows (L) and Hans Henken pose during the award ceremony for the men's 49er skiff event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille on August 2, 2024. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's skiff team is made of Ian Barrows and Hans Henken, who has a long history with the Coronado Yacht Club.

The pair won bronze with 88 points at the Paris Olympics, behind Spain and New Zealand. It was the first sailing medal for Team USA since 2016.

🥉 Brady Ellison - Archery

Getty Images Bronze medalists Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of Team USA pose on the podium during the archery mixed team on at Esplanade Des Invalides on Aug. 2, in Paris, France.

Brady Ellison, who has lived and trained in Chula Vista off-and-on, and his mixed team pair Casey Kaufhold beat India, 6-2, to win the bronze medal in the mixed team archery competition.

It's Ellison's fourth Olympic medal — he's previously won two silvers and a bronze. It's the first Olympic medal for Kaufhold, the top-ranked women's archer in the world entering these games.