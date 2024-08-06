Team USA water polo star Alex Bowen's family promotes Coronado-based fundraiser for players

The family of Team USA water polo star Alex Bowen is hoping to create a bandwagon of fans back home in San Diego, and there's a simple way you can get on board.

There was a rocking crowd inside the swimming arena turned water polo venue in Paris, and locked in on every detail was Rod and Barbara Bowen from Santee.

"So glad we get the chance to experience it with him. It's amazing," Rod said.

Rod has been the head water polo coach at Santana High School for three decades. He watches his son in person any chance he gets. Thanks to savings and fundraisers for the family, they'll catch every game of the Olympics, rising to their feet when their son scores.

While most people realize it's a struggle for families to get here, few realize how much the Olympians sacrifice.

"You think professional athletes, you think of the Olympics here. You think they're all sponsored by Nike and Gatorade and all those places, but they're not, and so a lot of these athletes have to do it on their own dime," Hilary Hanson, Alex's fiancé, said.

Hanson is helping raise money for him and his teammates by promoting a Coronado-based fundraiser.

"I am wearing a custom USA water polo shirt, designed by local Coronado brand URT," Hanson said.

Designed specifically for the USA water polo team at the Paris Olympics, 100% of the proceeds go back to the players. Although their flights, meals, housing and gear are covered, this fundraiser helps fill in the gaps of getting to Paris.

A closeup of the design on the collaboration shirt between Team USA water polo and Coronado-based brand URT.

Alex — now a three-time Olympian and one of the team's stars — was an All American all four years at Stanford. Like most of his teammates, he plays professionally overseas when not wearing the red, white and blue.

"He's making enough money, but not as much as he could with a Stanford degree," Rod said.

"A lot of these guys are playing professionally overseas, but at the same time, working one to two additional jobs," Hanson said.

The team beat Croatia on Monday and is set to play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Moments after Monday's big win, Hanson couldn't wait to give her favorite Olympian a huge hug.

"I've seen so many messages coming through from back home on every platform. It really means a lot getting the love from everyone," Alex said.

Having his family in Paris to celebrate, Alex says it's worth every sacrifice along the way.

"It's amazing to have my fiancé here, my parents and just all the support — it's fantastic," Alex said.

How to purchase USA water polo x URT shirt

You can purchase the shirts at urturt.com or you can find them at the store in Coronado on C Avenue, next to McP's Irish Pub. All proceeds go to the players.