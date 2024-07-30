Encinitas Olympic medalist Jagger Eaton caught up with NBC 7 after medal win in skateboarding street

NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with Jagger Eaton after winning silver Monday in the skateboarding street event.

"I'm so grateful to be living in Encinitas. I moved there six years ago and I wouldn't be the skater I am without living in San Diego," Eaton said.

Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston added two medals to the Team USA tally in the skateboarding street event on Monday.

The 23-year-old American landed an enormous nollie 270 switch backside noseblunt to earn a 95.25 score.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"That was a move that I felt confident in winning and I really do think it was scored a little bit low, but it's a subjective sport, you never know what is going to happen with the judging, so I'm glad I ended up on the podium," Eaton said.

Eaton, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, finished with a 281.04 total score in the final, putting him just one-tenth of a point behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, who successfully defended his gold medal.

Huston finished with a 279.38, giving him bronze after he placed seventh in Tokyo.

Horigome came through when it mattered most, pulling off a staggering 97.08 on his final trick to bring his total score to 281.14 and keep him as the only skateboarder to win gold in the event.

"A way to describe me is disciplined," Eaton said when told that Tony Hawk described him as being disciplined. "To have Tony Hawk say that about me is unbelievable, he is such a big role model. I am always thinking about those gold medals, I unfortunately missed the team and park but I am so grateful to be on that podium."

When NBC 7 asked what his playlist was during the competition he said, "I was superstitious about my music before the games I didn't really like to tell anyone what I was listening to, but now I guess I can talk about it. It's all rap so the first song was 42 Dugg, the second song was a song by Ye, and the third song was a song by BossMan Dlow. I basically have songs that I categorize and train with, that I do each run and each trick to help me get in the rhythm."