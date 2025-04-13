Fernando Tatis Jr.'s HR is good, but his glove is great in Padres win over Rockies

All-world outfielder hits a home run and makes several stellar defensive plays to back Kyle Hart's strong start

Fernando Tatis Jr. said it himself during Padres FanFest 2025: when he's healthy and locked in mentally he's "second to none" on the baseball field.

Saturday night at Petco Park he provided a strong set of evidence to back that argument.

The All-Star outfielder hit a leadoff home run and made several fantastic defensive plays, including a great catch at the fence for the final out of a 2-0 win over the Rockies that ran San Diego's winning streak at Petco Park to nine games to start the season (in fact, if you go back to last year, the Friars have won 16 of their last 17 games home).

Tatis Jr. actually bookended the night with some stellar defense. Kyle Hart made his first start since a disastrous outing at Wrigley Field last Sunday, when he was pulled in the 1st inning after allowing five runs. A different man walked to the mound on Saturday night.

The first batter of the game was Ezequiel Tovar, who hit a sinking liner to shallow right field. Tatis got a great jump and made a smooth sliding catch to rob Tovar of a hit. Perhaps that gave Hart a shot of confidence because he proceeded to throw 6.0 innings of 1-hit, shutout ball, striking out four without a single walk.

In the bottom of the inning Hart got the only run he needed when Tatis turned around a 97-MPH Case Dollander fastball and sent it 424 feet into the bleachers, his 13th career leadoff home run. Dollander only allowed one other run on a solo shot from Jason Heyward, who crushed his first homer in a Padres uniform in the 5th inning deep over the fence in right field to give San Diego a 2-0 lead.

As it has done all year, the Friars bullpen made it stand up. Jeremiah Estrada and Jason Adam both tossed a scoreless inning, setting up Robert Suarez for another save opportunity. For the first time all year he made it interesting. Suarez gave up a pair of singles in between a couple of strikeouts, bringing Kris Bryant to the plate.

The former University of San Diego All-American hit a rocket into the right field corner. A sprinting Tatis Jr. leapt at the warning track and hauled in a ball that, had it not landed in his platinum glove, would have at least tied the game up.

The Padres can finish their sweep of Colorado on Sunday afternoon when Michael King takes the ball against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland.