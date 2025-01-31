San Diego welcomes newest poet laureate

The city of San Diego Thursday named its newest poet laureate, Paola Capó-García, a North Park resident originally from Puerto Rico.

Capó-García succeeds Jason Magabo Perez in the two-year role, intended as ambassador of sorts for poetry, spoken word and literary arts in the city.

"Paola Capó-García's talent and vision exemplifies the vibrant, diverse culture that makes San Diego so special," said Department of Cultural Affairs Director Jonathon Glus. "Her work as poet laureate will bring people together through the power of spoken word, inspiring a deeper appreciation for the communities, cultures and stories that make San Diego our home."

Capó-García authored "Clap for Me That's Not Me," which won Rescue Press' 2017 Black Box Poetry Prize. She was raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has lived in San Diego for more than a decade.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"I've dedicated my life to poetry and poetry education, so serving San Diego, the city I love so much, as poet laureate is a dream come true," Capó-García said. "As a high school educator, I've seen first-hand how poetry helps young people embrace their identities and draws this big world in a little closer.

"When we read and write poetry, we cultivate empathy, ambition, critical thinking and collaboration. I look forward to building on the work of past poet laureates and celebrating the transformative power of language."

Capó-García was selected through a competitive process that evaluated applicants on "artistic excellence, literary achievements, educational contributions and community engagement in past poetry projects," a statement from the city read.