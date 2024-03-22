San Diego weather: Cold Pacific Storm to bring rain, strong winds, snow for the weekend

Friday will be mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches bringing some strong winds, rain, possible thunderstorms and even some snow for the weekend.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will increase throughout the afternoon. By the evening, we will be dealing with strong winds, rain, possible thunderstorms, and a chance for some overnight snow, NBC 7's meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

Rain totals may be around 1.5 inches or more for parts of the county with the chance for about an inch of snow for our local mountains, Bledsoe said.

Mountains could see snow above 4,500 feet and heavy wet snow above 5,500 feet. Accumulations could be a few inches below 5,000 feet and several inches above 6,000 feet. A winter storm watch is in effect for the mountains Saturday night through Sunday night, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said.

Winds will gust near 35mph along the coast Saturday night and Sunday, near 30mph for inland valleys, near 65mph in mountains and deserts. Mountains and deserts will be under a wind advisory from Saturday morning through Sunday night, Parveen said.

What is in store for the weekend? here is a video briefing update for the precipitation and expected when a Pacific storm passes through #socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/hX1jQF38y3 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 20, 2024

Due to this storm, the Padres announced that they were canceling the annual FanFest and pushing up the start time of the memorial honoring owner Peter Seidler on Saturday.

Sunday's rain could be heavier at times, but more scattered with a chance for thunderstorms.

We could see localized flooding with any heavy rain. Winds could gust near 35mph at the coast, near 30mph inland, 50mph in the mountains, and near 60mph in the deserts.

Temperatures on Sunday will drop well below normal with most places staying in the 50s, and mountain areas topping out in the upper 30s.

We'll also see waves of 8 to 10 feet at the coast.

Rain should move out in time for Monday, so as of now Monday will be dry and so will the rest of next week.

Friday temperatures: