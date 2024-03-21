Padres cancel FanFest, reschedule Seidler memorial in advance of weekend storm

The Padres announced on Thursday that a storm rolling into San Diego this weekend had prompted them to cancel the annual FanFest event on Sunday, and also to push up the starting time of the memorial honoring owner Peter Seidler on Saturday.

The Friars family will now gather two hours earlier, beginning at 11 a.m., to celebrate the life and legacy of Peter Seidler, who died late last year after a cancer diagnosis. Seating is still first-come, first-served, with free parking in the nearby Padres-controlled lots.

In the lieu of FanFest on Sunday, fans with tickets for that event will be able to claim four free tickets, while tickets last, for either Monday’s exhibition game against the Mariners at Petco Park, or Tuesday’s 1:10 p.m. game. Free seats will be in the upper deck, right field upper level, left field reserved and Gallagher Square. Fans will need to go to www.padres.com/FanFest to claim the free tickets for either game.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sunday's FanFest was to have featured a star-studded roster for its inaugural San Diego Celebrity Softball game, with two teams of celebs to have gone head-to-head, with each managed by a former Padre: Trevor Hoffman and Tony Gwynn Jr. Other former Padres like Randy Jones, Mark Loretta, Steve Finley and others are also expected to participate. A raft of celebs with local ties, including Drew Brees, Alex Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Kyle Mooney, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Rob Machado, Kelsey Plum, had been lined up to swing bats.

Other FanFest events planned had been photo and autograph sessions with Padres players and alumni, the grand opening of the renovated Gallagher Square and an opportunity to watch the players' work out in preparation for Opening Day.

On Monday, though, fans will still be able to check out Gallagher Square's re-do. During BP before the game, the Padres will be playing with a “golden ball” that will have gold stitching. Fans who end up with one of the balls can turn it in at the gift shop for Padres replica jersey of their choice. Also: Kids and adults alike will be abot get autographs from Padres alumni from 3:30-5:30 and also attend a a "leadership forum" after BP will be held, with Padres broadcasters, manager Mike Shildt, CEO Erik Greupner and President of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller attending.

NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe said Thursday that the first half of Saturday looks dry, with the first round of rain expected to arrive during the afternoon/evening, then continue overnight. Sunday will bring a second round of more scattered off-and-on showers, that will be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts could be from half an inch to seven-tenths of an inch in the mountains, valleys and along the coast. There’s a chance for rain in the desert, but it shouldn’t amount to much if does fall.

Greg Bledsoe’s evening forecast for March 21, 2024