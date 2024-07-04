San Diegans brace for Fourth of July weekend heat

If you thought it was warm on the Fourth of July in San Diego County, that was a preview of what's coming.

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service will go into effect Friday and last through Saturday for the county's interiors as heat blankets most of the state.

As the heat of summer builds, temperatures are set to sizzle this weekend across the region.

"It was intense. We took a lot of stops," Corina Mcconnin, who hiked Mt. Woodson Thursday morning, told NBC 7.

Even for avid hikers like Mcconnin, her morning trek was a reminder of how fast temperatures rise.

”I wouldn’t suggest anyone going up there past 10, 11 o’clock because it’s hot," Mcconnin said.

As the excessive heat warning goes into effect, NWS forecasts temperatures will range from the low 90s to the low 100s.

"She decided to come to the playground and play, but it’s really hot," Pouneh Shamloo told NBC 7 as she and her daughter celebrated the holiday at Lake Poway on Thursday.

The two are prepared for the rising temperatures that will cover the interior this weekend.

"Light clothes again, cold water, drinking lots of water for hydration," Shamloo said.

It's a reminder to be heat aware and prepare for some of summer's warmest days so far and to know when the heat becomes a health risk.

According to Sharp Healthcare, signs of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling sick

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

Fast breathing or pulse

A high temperature of 100.4° F or above

Being very thirsty

Dr. James Elia with Sharp Healthcare, recommends the following if you or someone you know experiences heat exhaustion:

Move them to a cool place Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly Have them drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are also OK Cool their skin by spraying or sponging them with cool water and fanning them. Cold packs placed around the armpits or neck are also effective

"Water is the biggest thing," Pouya Rostampour told NBC 7 as he celebrated the Fourth of July at Lake Poway.

Water and sunscreen are two things that can keep you safe in the sun this holiday weekend.

”I burn in like a minute, so I reapply every 45 minutes to an hour," Rose Beverly said before hiking toward Mt. Woodson Thursday.

In addition to keeping an eye on the temperatures, watch the UV Index too. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, sun protection is advised with a UV index of 6 or higher. San Diego County is expected to have high to extreme levels through the weekend.