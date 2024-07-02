Dangerous heat to affect most of San Diego County this week

San Diego County is already feeling the heat ahead of the Fourth of July, but the warming trend will continue through the weekend when dangerous temperatures could occur in some areas.

"Almost the entire state is under some sort of heat advisory or warning as we head into the later part of this week, with the exception of the coastal areas," NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

Those spending time outside this week, listen up!📢 The heat this week will be NO JOKE, with a prolonged period of extremely hot temperatures (some nearing records) practically area-wide. Know how to recognize heat stroke, limit time outside, and make sure to stay hydrated! #cawx pic.twitter.com/oJvfsO2gHl — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 1, 2024

Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be the hottest days of the week in the county.

The National Weather Service San Diego upgraded a heat advisory for the valleys and mountains to an excessive heat warning on those days. It will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

During that time, inland temperatures could be 5-15 degrees above normal, and the mountains could get into the triple digits, according to Bledsoe.

An excessive heat warning is already in effect for the deserts. It has been extended through next Tuesday night since the area could see dangerous heat for several days, possibly reaching 120 degrees.

"That could be record-breaking heat for the desert," Bledsoe said.

The county will also have elevated fire danger due to the hot and dry weather.

At the coasts, temperatures could be about 15-20 degrees cooler than the inland valleys.

"We do have a bump in our surf. We'll see the surf peak on Friday with waves of four to five feet," Bledsoe said. "So if you're heading to the beaches, just be mindful of that. Rip current danger will be elevated as well."

Fourth of July weather in San Diego County

Independence Day is expected to be sunny and hot throughout the county, and the heat from the day should make for a pleasant evening to be outdoors for firework shows, Bledsoe said.

A graphic showing the firework forecast for July 4, 2024, in San Diego County.

Heat safety tips