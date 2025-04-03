CHP

Tesla driver killed in freeway crash near Mount Hope

Officials said the driver died at the scene after swerving off the highway.

By City News Service

California Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a pedestrian crash near North Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2022.
NBC 7

A person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle collision after swerving off a highway road in San Diego.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning when a Tesla traveling on the transition ramp from state Route 94 to northbound Interstate 15 swerved off the roadway into an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver died at the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

It was unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle, but no additional victims were reported, according to CHP.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation.

