Tesla driver killed in freeway crash near Mount Hope

A person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle collision after swerving off a highway road in San Diego.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning when a Tesla traveling on the transition ramp from state Route 94 to northbound Interstate 15 swerved off the roadway into an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver died at the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately available.

It was unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle, but no additional victims were reported, according to CHP.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation.