Things to do this weekend: Felipe Esparza, Regency Girls and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend Events Guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, April 4

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight,” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Every weekend through April 27 | Included with park admission

The festival features craft beer from everyone’s favorite local breweries, plus live music and animal exhibits.

Shrek the Musical Jr.

All weekend long at CA Center for the Arts in Escondido | $21.60

The Classical Academies presents a musical based on everyone’s favorite ogre.

The Unfair Advantage

All weekend long at La Jolla Playhouse | GA $74

Join the show’s creator and performer, Harry Milas, as he reveals the secrets of how magicians, card cheaters, and mentalists trick audiences.

Saturday, April 5

San Diego FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon | $38

Soccer fans can continue to support SDFC in their inaugural season as they are set to play against Seattle Sounders FC.

Alton Brown: Live

7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre | $72

American TV personality, author, director and food scientist is making a stop in San Diego.

STARSHIP Featuring Mickey Thomas

7:30 p.m. at The Moonlight Amphitheatre|$45+

Starship, an American rock band from San Francisco, is headed to San Diego this weekend.

Rhythms of the Pacific Luau

5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina| $75+

Enjoy an evening of Polynesian dancers, an all-you-can-eat buffet, a tiki bar, and lei greeting.

Felipe Esparza

7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena|$48+

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor best known for his multiple stand-up specials and winning Last Comic Standing.

Sunday, April 6

Butterfly Jungle

Until May 12 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park| $18

During this immersive 20-minute experience, guests can offer nectar to butterflies, capture stunning photos, and discover the essential role butterflies play in nature.

Regency Girls

7 p.m. at the Old Globe Theatre| $45+

Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

Belmont in Bloom

All of April at Belmont Park

Head to Belmont Park for their annual springtime festival, which includes food, Instagrammable moments, live music, entertainment, and more.