9-year-old girl dies after a dental procedure involving anesthesia in Vista

The San Diego Police Department said it’s investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl who passed away just hours after undergoing dental surgery that involved anesthesia. That procedure happened on March 18 at Dreamtime Dentistry on Vista Village Drive in Vista.

According to the medical examiner’s summary report, the child was moved to a “recovery room” after the surgery and then discharged. It says the child fell asleep on the ride home and continued to sleep when she got there.

Later, when the family checked on her, she was unresponsive, so they called 911. An ambulance took her to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego where doctors pronounced her dead.

At this time, it’s not clear if the dental procedure played a role in her death. NBC 7 Investigates is not revealing the name of the 9-year-old. The medical examiner listed the cause and manner of death as pending.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC 7 NBC 7

Recently retired dentist Dr. Michael Davis regularly testifies as an expert witness in dental malpractice cases.

“It breaks my heart,” Davis told NBC 7. “General anesthesia should be a safe procedure. It’s very alarming with any death — child or adult.”

Without knowing more details about the child’s sedation or medical history, Davis said, it’s too soon to draw any conclusions.

“When a child goes to sleep with general anesthesia, it’s a much more riskier procedure than with an adult,” Davis said.

Davis told NBC 7 that’s because children have more constricted airways than adults. He said many dentists only perform sedation work with children in a hospital operating room or outpatient surgery center.

Dr. Ryan Watkins is the only dentist listed on Dreamtime Dentistry’s website as one who performs sedation procedures.

NBC 7 Investigates called and emailed Watkins,but hasn’t heard back. We visited Dreamtime Dentistry Thursday afternoon and the clinic appeared open.

We also reached out to the Dental Board of California, which told us they do not confirm or discuss investigations.

Another of Dr. Watkin’s patients nearly died during a procedure

NBC 7 NBC 7

If the dental board does investigate Watkins, it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2016, one of his patients nearly died after being put under anesthesia during a dental procedure.

State investigators say Watkins’ dental office gave a 54-year-old patient two drugs. which led to the patient’s heart stopping. They said one of those drugs should never have been administered.

Medics revived the patient on the way to the hospital, but, documents say, he didn’t have a heartbeat for at least nine minutes.

The state’s investigation took several years but resulted in Watkins being put on probation from 2020-23. Had he violated that professional probation, the state could have revoked his license. He was also ordered to reimburse the state for the cost of its investigation, which was $19,222.50.

Watkins wound up settling a civil lawsuit filed by that patient for long-term health problems.

How to look up investigations against medical professionals

Californians can do their research into any health professional, including dentists, by searching their name on the California Department of Consumer Affairs website. While all complaints are investigated, only those that result in a legal civil filing known as an accusation are posted there. In California, dentists aren’t required to notify patients if they’re on probation, which physicians and surgeons are required to do.