4th of July

San Diego Tourism Sees Increase Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

San Diego tourism is seeing an uptick during the holiday weekend as businesses continue to deal with a labor shortage

By Melissa Adan

Melissa Adan

San Diego beach businesses are seeing an increase in travel ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. And while it's a welcome sight, in order to pull off this uptick, businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, are dealing with a labor shortage.

"I can't think of any better place to work than here," said Will Cherashore, General Manager of Bahia Resort Hotel.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The increase in tourism is bringing relief to many businesses hoping to recover from the pandemic.

"We are sold out for Fourth of July weekend here just a few remaining rooms available and we anticipate occupancy will be about 95% for the month of July," Cherashore said.

Cherashore said they are maxed out this weekend and while that's a good thing, the hotel is still working to recover as the pandemic impacted their winter months.

The hotel is among many in the hospitality industry that is looking to hire food and beverage, housekeeping, security and maintenance staff. While the Bahia Resort says they were able to bring back tenured staff, jobs are out there and so is the appetite for travel.

"We're here to enjoy the weather, scenery, the atmosphere," said Jordan Copeland who is visiting from Colorado.

Local

fourth of july Jun 30

Fourth of July 2021: Where to Watch Fireworks in San Diego County

travel 21 hours ago

California Gas Tax Increases Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

Vistors like Copeland said they are looking forward to being able to do more now that San Diego's restrictions are lifted.

"It just seems so much more opened up. Obviously, people are willing to go out and about and not necessarily socially distant. We're kind of back to normal, in a sense," Copeland said.

This article tagged under:

4th of JulyMission BayMission BeachBahia Resort HotelLabor Shortage
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us