San Diego to Tokyo: How to Get Into the Olympic Spirit, From Home

From a tour of the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center to gearing up in Team USA colors, there are many ways to feel the spirit of the Tokyo Olympics – even if it’s right from home, here in San Diego.

Tour the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in San Diego’s South Bay is where many Olympians train, including Team USA Rugby, USA Archery, USA BMX Cycling and USA track and field athletes. Fans of the Olympics can check out the training center on a series of guided tours – from bronze, silver, or gold tours – which cost $5, $15, or $35 per person, respectively. The guided tours feature an overview of the center’s history and facts about the Olympians who train there.

The center is open to the general public Monday through Friday, year-round, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours vary by season. When you visit, you can also take photos with replicas of the Olympic torch and rings and shop for Team USA gear.

Brady Ellison it the top-ranked archer in the world. NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with Ellison to talk about his training -- and his target, a gold medal -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Get Active at the Magdalena Ecke YMCA in Encinitas

A few of the local Olympians competing at the Tokyo Games have trained at the Magdalena Ecke YMCA in Encinitas north San Diego County, including Encinitas native Michael Andrew, who will compete in swimming.

Team USA skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, also of Encinitas, is another athlete who has trained at the Ecke YMCA in her hometown. Paralympian Amy Dixon has trained there, too.

So, getting active at the very place where athletes at the top of their game train could also get you into the spirit of the Tokyo Olympics.

Meet the stars of Team USA’s track and field team for Tokyo 2020.

Gear Up in Team USA-Inspired Gear

This one is easy. Gear up in red, white, and blue in support of Team USA to get into the spirit of the competition or find some official Team USA gear for the whole family.

Skateboard -- But With Your Fingers

San Diego and Southern California will be well-represented when skateboarding makes its debut at the Tokyo Olympics this weekend. Some familiar, local faces are on Team USA, including Heimana Reynolds and Bryce Wettstein.

Meet members of the U.S. Olympic Skateboard team and get to know their journey preparing to compete in one of the Olympics newest events, skateboarding.

Now, those who know how to safely skateboard could get into the spirit of the games with a sesh at a local skate park. But you could also just skateboard with your fingers.

Pro skateboarder Steve James is the founder of TechDeck, one of the sponsors of Team USA. The company makes little toy skateboards designed to fit your fingers – so you can use your fingers to skate (with way less risk of injury). Maybe one of those finger skating sessions while watching Team USA Skateboarding live here could be a way to get into the games?

Skateboarding will be making its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year. Rutledge Wood previews the new Olympic sport alongside Olympian Heimana Reynolds.