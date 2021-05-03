LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Heimana Reynolds Talks Skateboarding

On our first episode of Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo, we chat with Heimana Reynolds, who headlines a new generation of Olympic athletes on the verge of history.

At just 22 years old, Reynolds is living the dream of a professional skateboarder and riding his number one ranking towards the sport's first-ever inclusion in the Summer Olympics.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A Hawaiian native moved to San Diego's North County to live in the skateboarding capital of the world. He talks about his relationship with the sport's other big names like Southern Californians Tony Hawk and Shaun White.

You'll find the athlete rubbing shoulders with the sport's elite one day and hitting the local skate parks alongside neighborhood kids the next.

But, at the end of the day, Reynolds has one goal at the Tokyo Olympics (yes skate well) but, there's something else!

Listen to Episode 1:

Listen/Subscribe to NBC 7’s Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast wherever you enjoy listening to podcasts. On each episode, NBC 7 News Today anchor Steven Luke will sit down with athletes in their prime, each with their sights set on one thing: representing Team USA in Tokyo this summer. How will they achieve their Olympic dreams?