San Diego soccer fans over the moon after US Women's National Team become Olympic champions

It was a packed house for the watch party on Saturday morning at Novo Brazil in Mission Valley for the gold medal match between the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Brazil. For the first time in 12 years, the ladies of the U.S. Women's National Team are once again Olympic champions.

"The team's back. They all went to bed last night knowing they're going to win a medal regardless, but they're not done," said Shannon Mac Millan, an Olympic gold and silver medalist who now serves as the Vice President of Community Relations for the San Diego Wave FC.

"It's exciting for us because I think being here in San Diego we get the luxury of seeing them all the time and now we get to appreciate the world enjoying their magic as well," said Mac Millan.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Two names that everybody knows by now: Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw, both members of the San Diego Wave FC. The two won their first ever Olympic gold medal after Team USA won against Brazil 1-0 in Saturday's match after 10 minutes of overtime.

"So proud. So proud. Those girls are amazing, especially Girma center back, she's amazing," said Crystal Briggs, a San Diego soccer fan who was at the watch party to cheer on the San Diego Wave FC.

Not everyone who attended the watch party at Novo Brazil was rooting for Team USA. Some fans hoped Brazil's Women's National Football team would take home the gold.

"This would be the first time Brazil's gotten the silver. I know U.S. the last time they won was in 2012 so it would be great for the U.S. too but, in my heart I am rooting for Brazil," said Miranda Freitas, a Brazilian soccer fan.

Regardless of who won the gold medal match, it's a win for all of us in San Diego, according to Mac Millan. The San Diego Wave FC will play a match at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 24, where the team is looking forward to welcoming home Girma and Shaw from the Paris Olympics.