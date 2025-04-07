Poway

Details are still emerging about a confined-space rescue going on now in Poway.

By Eric S. Page

About a dozen firefighters were sent out Monday afternoon to Poway where a victim was apparently trapped in a manhole.

The incident is in the 14700 block of Beeler Canyon Road. SkyRanger 7 was flying overhead around 1:30 p.m. showing a hook-and-ladder truck, seven other fire-rescue vehicles and a couple patrol cars on the scene as well as a tripod with a rope belayed beneath it into an open manhole.

Around 2 p.m., crews could be seen searching a second manhole and others were in the nearby tree cover.

20 minutes later, NBC 7 reporters on the ground heard from Poway Fire officials a person was found alive.

Rescuers were setting up another tripod over the second manhole and an ambulance was nearby with medics preparing a stretcher.

The rescue is being effected in a fairly isolated stretch of road situated between a large residential complex and an industrial park off of Scripps Poway Parkway.

There were no details yet on the victim's status.

Check back here for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.

