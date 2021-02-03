San Diego Slowly Expanding Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

As more residents nationwide begin to receive their first, and even second, dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, access to the game-changing vaccination is slowly expanding in San Diego.

Since first receiving doses of Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines, San Diego County has administered more than 300,000 doses of the shots. County-run sites, vaccination super stations and small clinics have all been tapped to serve as vaccine centers and more doses are being shipped to different locations in the city.

City of San Diego

Mayor Todd Gloria announced the city was authorized to receive shipments of the vaccines and was given 1,200 doses. Currently, health care workers, long-term facility staff and residents, and individuals ages 65 or older qualify for the vaccine.

Under that guidance, eligible government employees were soon given the shots and the mayor said 100 doses would be given to qualifying homeless individuals who have been living in the shelter at the San Diego Convention Center.

In April 2020, with events being canceled and stay-at-home orders taking place, America’s Finest City turned the iconic convention center into a shelter for the city’s homeless population as part of its Operation Shelter to Home program. Last month, the San Diego City Council unanimously voted to extend the initiative through March.

Gloria said local leaders are working to identify city-owned locations that could potentially serve as future vaccine sites. He added that the city will announce when residents could have more access to the vaccines, but that decision will be made based on eligibility and availability.

San Diego State University

SDSU said its formal request to administer COVID-19 vaccines to its campus community was recently approved by the State of California, the university announced on Tuesday.

Three hundred Moderna vaccine doses arrived at the campus this week, allowing the university to administer the shots to eligible faculty, staff, students and campus community members.

Those who qualify for the vaccination will be invited via phone call or email to sign up for an appointment with Student Health Services (SHS). Beginning Thursday, the center will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents who have a confirmed appointment.

The shots will be administered at the Calpulli Center, according to SDSU.

University of California San Diego

UC San Diego was also cleared to administer the vaccine to its community, it announced Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, UCSD Health patients and university staff, faculty and its community members who are qualified to receive the vaccine will be able to get it on the university’s main campus. Vaccinations will be administered at the Recreation, Intramural and Athletic Complex (RIMAC) seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The university said both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be used at its new site, depending on available supplies.

Eligible residents will get invitations to schedule an appointment for the vaccination.