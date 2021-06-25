San Diego Resident Killed in Mount Hope Was Shot and ‘Dragged by Car': SDPD

A man killed in San Diego’s Mount Hope neighborhood last weekend did suffer gunshot wounds before being hit and dragged by a car, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department identified the victim as San Diegan David Aviles, 56.

Aviles was killed on June 20 after SDPD’s Communications Center got several calls reporting gunfire in the area of Morrison and F streets in Mount Hope.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said that when officers arrived, they found Aviles pinned underneath an abandoned, dark-colored Honda along the 4100 block of F Street. He had been hit by the car and dragged. He died just a few minutes later.

Brown said that investigators didn’t know, at first, if the victim died from the impact of being hit by the Honda or if he had been shot.

On Thursday, the SDPD said a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed Aviles had also suffered several gunshot wounds.

At this point, no one has been arrested in the killing. Brown said witnesses told police that some sort of fight happened between whoever was in the Honda and Aviles. Shots were fired and Aviles was hit by the car and dragged onto F Street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.