1 Killed in Mount Hope Shooting

A 911 caller reported hearing 12 or more gunshots on Morrison Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday

One person was killed in a shooting in San Diego’s Mount Hope neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

A 911 caller reported hearing 12 or more gunshots shortly before 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Morrison Street between Market and F streets, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Foster said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

