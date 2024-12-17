San Diego police warn about fake parking tickets placed on vehicles

The San Diego Police Department is warning the public about fake parking tickets being placed on vehicles.

Police on Monday night shared a photo on social media of a recent fraudulent parking violation notice. The ticket says the vehicle owner has 48 hours to donate to one of several organizations before their information is given to SDPD parking enforcement.

🚨🚨COMMUNITY AWARENESS REGARDING FRAUDULENT PARKING TICKETS🚨🚨



The San Diego Police Department was recently made aware of fraudulent parking tickets being placed on vehicles. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 17, 2024

"Please be aware the San Diego Police Department will never ask for a monetary donation in lieu of a parking citation," the department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

SDPD said different types of fake tickets could exist, not just the one pictured.

In September, the city of San Diego told drivers to be aware of a parking meter scam. No incidents were reported in San Diego at the time, but the city said scammers were sticking fake QR codes onto meters in other California cities to steal payment information.

If you see someone leaving potentially fraudulent tickets on cars, police ask that you call the department at 619-531-2000.