San Diego Police install surveillance camera-equipped ‘Smart Streetlights' in Hillcrest

San Diego Police announced Sunday it will begin installing surveillance-equipped streetlights and automated license plate readers in Hillcrest and other locations ahead of Pride.

The San Diego Police Department and the companies they contract with say these cameras, dubbed "Smart Streetlights," can help law enforcement deter, investigate, and hold people accountable for criminal activity.

The move will be made to "protect against hate crimes and attacks on mass gatherings" in the popular LGBTQ+ community center, SDPD said in their announcement.

John Brodie, a Hillcrest resident who lives blocks away from one of the newly installed streetlights, said the idea of a device monitoring public spaces he frequents on a 24-hour basis makes him uncomfortable.

“My privacy is being invaded to a certain degree with these cameras. Right. So I don't have anything to hide. But that doesn't mean you can just watch me. I don't feel that that's appropriate.

“How do you determine where are you going to put them? Right. I mean, why was that a good intersection?” Brodie said.

SDPD entered into a five-year agreement with Ubicquia Inc. for 500 Smart Streetlight cameras, paired with Flock Safety's ALPR technology.

According to a city staff report, the devices have helped solve nearly 120 investigations and recover more than $1 million worth of property since they started being installed in December 2023.

Last year, San Diego City Council agreed to allow the return of Smart Streetlights following public backlash that led then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer to shutter the program. It also led to several reports from NBC 7 Investigates.

Community members like Transparent and Responsible Use of Surveillance Technology San Diego Coalition (TRUST SD) raised questions about the Police Department’s lack of transparency while using the 3,200 cameras that were first installed across the city back in 2016.

That led to the formation of a privacy advisory board.

“That board advises city council on how the city can use these kinds of technologies safely,” a spokesperson for TRUST SD said.

According to a surveillance impact report provided to the San Diego City Countil by the San Diego Police Department, the cameras do not use facial recognition and are only reviewed when an investigative need exists, adding that the locations are selected based on violent crime statistics and input from investigative units, patrol division commanding officers, community members, and council members.

Others don’t mind the presence of the devices at all.

“If it helps the police department to keep our streets safer, I don't see any problems with it. I have nothing to hide. So me getting on film across the street or in my car walking, it doesn't affect me at all,” another Hillcrest resident told NBC 7.

In a statement to NBC 7, Ike Anyanetu, Chair of the San Diego Privacy Advisory Board said the use policy and impact report for the streetlights are non-compliant.

We don’t have a clear, exhaustive list of uses, no description of the equipment, no information about the security of the service and do not know any AI capabilities of the technologies,” the statement read, in part.

Monday, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl will hold a press conference at Rich’s Club at 10 a.m. to address their reason for installing the streetlights in that location.

