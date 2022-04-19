San Diego Police ID Woman Found Dead in Car in Egger Highlands, Son Detained After Their Arrival

Authorities publicly identified a woman Tuesday who was found dead under suspicious circumstances last weekend in a car parked outside her Egger Highlands-area home.

Patrol personnel responding to a report of a possible medical emergency shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday found 68-year-old Malia Henderson unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat of her car in the 1600 block of Bubbling Well Drive, just south of Satellite Boulevard and west of Hollister Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car in Egger Highlands Saturday morning. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports.

After determining that Henderson was dead, the officers went to her home and tried to speak to her son, 37-year-old Timothy Schulz, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said. When they contacted him, Schulz, who also lives at the residence, allegedly retreated inside and locked himself in.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After attempting in vain to persuade Schulz to surrender, officers made entry to the home and detained him for questioning.

"Due to the suspicious nature of [Henderson's)] death, San Diego police homicide detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident," Brown said. "While the investigation is ongoing, the exact cause of her death is pending examination and investigation by the San Diego County medical examiner. However, no fatal traumatic injuries were noted."

As for Schulz, "he has not been charged with a crime, and he is not in police custody," Brown told NBC 7 early on Tuesday evening.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to call investigators at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.