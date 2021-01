Pro-Trump Rally, Counter-Protest in PB Turns ‘Violent,' Police Declare ‘Unlawful Assembly'

Supporters of President Donald Trump faced off with counter-protesters on Saturday in Pacific Beach, prompting San Diego Police to declare the situation an unlawful assembly "due to acts of violence."

The protest, which is at Hornblend Street and Mission Boulevard, has prompted SDPD to ask residents to stay away from the area, Officials said those who remain may be cited or arrested.

The demonstration/protest at Hornblend St. & Mission Blvd has now been declared an unlawful assembly due to acts of: Violence.



Please clear the area and head away from the scene. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2021

Flyering overhead at about 3 p.m., video from SkyRanger 7 showed a line of SDPD officers trying to disperse the demonstrators. Officers were struck with glass bottles, eggs and rocks, according to law enforcement.

Dozens of patrol cars are on the scene, and a officers in riot gear appear to have formed two lines near the intersection of on Mission Boulevard at the intersection of Hornblend Street to separate the two groups.

Both sides appear to have several hundred people and are now separated by several hundred feet, with the two lines of officers in between.

At 3:30 p.m., the situation had the appearance of a standoff, with the two sides rallying in place.

The protest was organized this week in the wake of the events in Washington on Wednesday, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building. A digital flyer was circulated describing the event as a "Patriot March," which said the event's purpose was "To stand up for our republic, our Constitution and for our freedom."

Before long, counter-protesters were circulating the same flyer, with "Patriot March" crossed out, calling for their supporters to "Shut This Facist Rally Down," declaring "no racists, no fascists in our community."

