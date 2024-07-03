You can get your passport renewed at these pop-up events across San Diego

Libraries across San Diego will begin holding pop-up events for people to renew their passports, the city announced Tuesday.

Through next May, the San Diego City Clerk's office will provide full-service passport processing, which includes taking your passport photos, at these events.

The next two pop-ups are scheduled for July 26 at San Ysidro Library on Beyer Boulevard and Aug. 2 at Scripps Miramar Ranch Library on Scripps Lake Drive. Both events are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make an appointment here.

Appointments at the locations below will be available 30 days before the pop-up event, according to the city. If you'd like know when appointments open up at a specific library, you can fill out the city's interest form here.

