LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – No-No Joe! San Diego's Own Makes History for the Padres

It took 8,206 games but now that it finally happened - it seems kind of perfect. San Diego's own Joe Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in Padres history Friday against the Rangers.

Darnay is joined by Todd Strain to reflect on a historic night for the Grossmont grad and his new team. They check in on what Joe had to say about his performance, a special accomplishment, and how he stayed locked in as the game went on. Jayce Tingler shared his thoughts with reporters on Musgrove's historic evening. Then things get interesting when they listen in on voice messages left by fans on the heels of a night unlike any the Friar Faithful have enjoyed before.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres.