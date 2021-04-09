No Hit History! Joe Musgrove Pitches 1st No-Hitter in San Diego Padres History

After 8,204 games, the San Diego Padres finally have a no-hitter.

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night during a win over the Texas Rangers.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Musgrove, who was born in El Cajon and attended Grossmont High School, pitched 9 innings, with 10 strikeouts and 0 hits.

When the 27th out was recorded, Padres Twitter went nuts for the hometown kid.

Making this even sweeter Joe Musgrove is a San Diego kid. Born in El Cajon & went to Grossmont High School. What a moment for Musgrove, the Padres and San Diego! — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) April 10, 2021

A San Diego guy. Unreal. How great is that... — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 10, 2021

Musgrove retired the first 10 batters he faced before hitting Joey Gallo with a pitch.

The San Diego Padres began playing Major League Baseball in 1969 and never thrown a no-hitter until tonight. Now all the Padres have to do is win their first World Series.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.

Here are some more awesome tweets from the night.