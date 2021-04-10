No-No Joe: Everything You Need To Know About San Diego Padres No-Hit Pitcher Joe Musgrove

So who is Joe Musgrove?

Besides being a Padre legend for throwing the only no-hitter in San Diego Padre history, he's basically just a kid who grew up in San Diego dreaming of this moment.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Joe Musgrove was born December 4, 1992 in El Cajon.

He played baseball throughout his youth before staring for the Grossmont High School baseball team.

Musgrove was drafted in the 1st round of the 2011 Major League Baseball draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Eventually, Musgrove was traded to the Houston Astros and made his big league debut in an Astro uniform August 2, 2016.

After winning a World Series championship with the Astros in 2017, Musgrove was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After 3 seasons with the Pirates Musgrove was traded to his hometown team, the Padres in January of 2021.

On Friday night, the kid from El Cajon became the first Padre to throw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Musgrove wears uniform number 44 with the Padres. This no-hitter was only his second start in a San Diego uniform, his previous outing, 6 scoreless innings in his debut, so he's off to a great start with the Padres.

His parents are Mark and Diane, and he has two sisters named Terra and Marisa. Joe's parents own Cafe Adesso, a coffee shop in Alpine.

The family was all together watching Joe's historic performance on TV.

Marisa tells NBC 7 it was an emotional moment for the family after that historic final out.

"We are holding hands, watching TV, and as soon as that last strike happened everyone just screamed and jumped. We were hugging each other and there were a lot of tears, happy tears."

With Musgroves no-hitter, there have now been 308 no-hitters in MLB history. The Padres were the last franchise to accomplish the feat, but thanks to Musgrove's magnificence on the mound, the Padres are now part of MLB's no-hit club.