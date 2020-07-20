San Diego Mayor to Sign Order to Expand Outdoor Options to Gyms, Salons, Churches

San Diego’s mayor is expected to sign an executive order Monday that will expand outdoor options for local gyms, salons, and churches that have had their indoor operations shut down due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Faulconer is set to hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. to outline how these types of businesses will be able to shift operations into parking lots. NBC 7 will bring you updates in this article.

One week ago, the San Diego City Council voted in favor of streamlining an executive order signed by Faulconer aimed at making it easier for local restaurants to serve food outdoors.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County – which landed San Diego on California’s coronavirus monitoring list early this month – public health officials once again shuttered indoor dining rooms. The second shutdown of indoor gyms, salons, barbershops, and houses of worship followed.

Faulconer signed the executive order for restaurants last week, which allows eateries to install pop-up dining areas on sidewalks, patios, and even adjacent parking lots without having to apply for permits, which can cost up to $1,000 and take several months to be processed and approved.

The city council’s vote on restaurants last week extended similar leeway to other local businesses in San Diego County. Shops can start using private parking lots and sidewalks to extend their businesses outside, with most of the permitting fees waived.

The mayor last week said these small businesses and restaurants were among “the hardest hit” by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and, by moving operations outside, San Diegans can continue to support local businesses “safely and responsibly.”

The outdoor option is becoming a lifeline for some local businesses. Last week, NBC 7 visited Coronado to see how some gyms on the island were moving their classes outside.

Over the weekend, some businesses at Liberty Station took their classes outside, too, hoping the move would help them stay afloat as the pandemic continues to jolt operations.