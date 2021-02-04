San Diego Launches Pilot Program Aimed to Help Vulnerable Get Vaccinated

With thousands of San Diegans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and a limited supply, many are describing the search to secure an appointment as frustrating and difficult.

“I keep tracking [the system,]” said National City resident Nicholas Galvante. "I’ll check at 2 in the morning, 4 a.m., 5 a.m.”

Galvante has been frantically trying to book an appointment for his 84-year-old grandma for weeks.

“It’s very scary when I still have to go out to work,” said Galvante.

Galvante said his grandma lives with him and his parents in a multi-generational home. For a family of essential workers, it is crucial the family’s matriarch gets vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I had tried for several days, so I expressed my frustration to my children,” said Coyote Moon, another National City resident.

Moon was able to get her first vaccine two weeks ago thanks to her daughter's help.

Both Moon and Galvante’s grandmother have had their family members help them with the process, but not everyone does.

Older adults unable to navigate a computer have been left at a disadvantage, especially those living in already communities.

The South Bay has been hit the hardest by COVID-19. National City has the highest case rate in the county, and for vulnerable communities like it, vaccination is key.

On Wednesday, County Supervisor Nora Vargas announced a plan to help boost vaccinations among these vulnerable communities.

“We know the challenges our communities have," said Vargas.

Starting Friday, trained community health workers will canvass food distribution sites and local grocery stores where they will provide information and support on how to make those COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

It's an effort to close the digital divide that could ultimately save lives.