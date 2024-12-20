San Diego International experiencing some delays amid holiday travel rush

San Diego International Airport is experiencing some delays early Friday as the holiday travel period has begun.

At 6:44 a.m. there were a total of 105 delays and 19 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

The flight board at San Diego International airport around 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect through 10 a.m. for the coastal communities lowering visibility down to 1/4 of a miles or less that may be impacting travel.

According to AAA, 119 million Americans will travel this holiday season. San Diego airport is anticipating to see 1.3 million people during an 18-day period which began Thursday and goes through Sunday after New Year's Day. That's about a 4 to 5% increase over last year, according to the airport.

About 80,000 people will pass through the airport during this time period, according to the airport. Morning and evening are the busiest times, so travelers are advised to avoid those periods if possible.

On Thursday, there was traffic congestion on westbound North Harbor Drive. The airport advised travelers to allow additional time on their way to the airport.

Tips for traveling during the holidays

San Diego International Airport has the following tips to help smooth things along this holiday travel season: