Low visibility prompts ground stop at San Diego International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the San Diego International Airport due to low visibility, the airport said Thursday night.

The ground stop comes as a dense fog advisory is in effect for San Diego County's coastal areas until 10 a.m. Friday.

By 9:45 p.m., there were around 30 delays and 15 cancelations, SAN's website shows.

The airport was experiencing delays of around 30 minutes for departing flights as of 10 p.m., according to FlightAware, an unofficial flight tracking website.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.