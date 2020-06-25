San Diego Food Bank Launching Program to Add More Food Distribution Sites

In order to help more San Diegans in need right now, the San Diego Food Bank is launching a new program that will launch additional food distribution sites to reach more households who need the assistance.

Thirty new “Super Pantries” will help the food bank serve more residents with its added distribution sites, the San Diego Food Bank announced. It will use its non-profit partners’ locations to distribute food at least three times a week.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, more residents have required assistance getting by as the virus’ grip on the economy led to thousands of job losses nationwide.

Before the pandemic, the San Diego Food Bank helped about 350,000 residents a month but since the virus began to affect the county, the non-profit has served approximately 600,000 residents monthly as of late.

As a result, lines at local food distributions grew increasingly long as residents sought help during these challenging times.

To remedy that, and to allow San Diegans easier access to food distributions, the Super Pantries will cut down lines with their additional sites.

“We have a lot of people that are hurting right now, a lot of people in need and we’re stepping up to the plate with the support of all these great donors and volunteers,” said James Floros, San Diego Food Bank’s President and CEO.

Each participating Super Pantry locations will receive a grant of $20,000 to help them remain open.

The Super Pantries will be located throughout the county from Camp Pendleton to San Ysidro to rural East County, according to the food bank. The new program will begin to serve families in the county on July 1.