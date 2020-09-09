It's San Diego's ‘Pet Detective' to the Rescue in Valley Fire

The fire conditions aren't the only thing on the minds of East County homeowners right now as a result of the Valley Fire.

Many are growing increasingly worried about stranded pets and livestock. Thankfully they have a neighbor rising to meet the challenge of feeding and caring for any pets left behind.

Babs Fry, a well known “pet detective” in San Diego County, is a pet recovery specialist who lives within the Valley Fire's evacuation zone.

Fry is often the first person who pet owners call when a dog or cat goes missing, but in this case, the animals are home and the owners are gone.

NBC 7 tagged along with Fry Wednesday as she went house-to-house helping neighbors and strangers who have contacted her through word of mouth and her social media.

Many of the homeowners were away from their homes Saturday and unable to return due to the evacuation orders which quickly went into effect.

Fry, who did not evacuate so she could help with pets and livestock, has been working around the clock this week to help anxious pet owners get food and water to their animals.

“It’s not just me -- this stuff is going on throughout the valley," Fry said. "I’m just a little more public and vocal, and able to get the word out.”