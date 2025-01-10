Victims of devastating San Diego brush fires offer advice on preparing for fire danger

As Santa Ana wind gusts start whipping around Alpine, Renee Wright — who’s been evacuated at least three times — says she’s learned not to play around when it comes to fire preps.

“You get into your car, which you've already stuffed, and you go," said Wright, a 40-year resident of Alpine. "So your car is already stuffed and ready."

While the 2018 West Fire only damaged part of her home off Olive View Road, she was one of the lucky ones. It destroyed 34 homes in the area, some of which have been rebuilt.

As parts of Los Angeles burns, Wright and other fire victims are keeping close watch.

“My heart breaks when I think of those people whose homes have burned," Wright said.

Some Los Angeles residents are relieved after returning to their neighborhoods, but for many others, there's nothing left. NBC 7 sent Shandel Menezes to the Pacific Palisades area, and she walked with neighbors checking to see if their homes were still standing.

David Kassel understands the heartache and stress of losing a home. The chimney was all that was left standing of his Lakeside house after the 2003 Cedar Fire tore through his neighborhood and other parts of San Diego.

“The thing I remember most is the smell," Kassel said. "You never get that out. If I smell that again, I know someone lost their house."

During the two years it took him to rebuild, Kassel says he learned valuable lessons for homeowners, like calling an insurance broker to help deal with insurance issues.

“Right now, they're playing poker at a table with professionals, and their house is in the pot," Kassel said.

He says during the rebuild, it’s also important to celebrate each little accomplishment.

“We'd get toilets, break out a bottle of wine, and celebrate. If you do that, if you manage tiny things, it won't seem like you're not making any accomplishment. Because it’s tedious to rebuild a house," explained Kassel.

Wright echoes that advice, saying she made her house bigger. She also warns others: if evacuation orders are issued, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“If you don't, you are putting other people in danger," Wright said. "People will go through all kinds of things to try and save you when they wouldn't have to if you're prepared."

The Los Angeles wildfires serve as a powerful reminder for people to be ready in case of evacuations. Tania Luviano-Hurwitz with NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Responds shares what steps you can take to get prepared.