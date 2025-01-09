Here's how to be prepared for an insurance claim in case of a wildfire disaster

With several wildfires burning across California, it’s a good reminder that residents need to be ready to go in an instant if evacuation orders are given.

Being prepared can not only save our lives but also thousands of dollars, so here is how to prepare:

Make sure you have an evacuation plan. Know the quickest route out of your neighborhood, and have an alternate in case it’s blocked.

Prepare a go bag. Include essentials, such as medications, since you may not be able to return home for days. You should also take important documents, phone chargers, and a change of clothes.

It is not a bad idea to have a full gas tank, so you don’t have to stop after being evacuated.

See our detailed checklist here.

How to prepare for a house fire insurance claim

In the event of a fire at your house, it is important to have everything in order with your insurance.

Here are some tips in case your home is in the line of fire and you or your loved ones are left with the burdensome task of filling out insurance forms to try and recoup your losses.

Create a detailed list of everything in your home, especially your valuables. Insurance companies don’t know what you lost, so it’s up to you to create a list of what was destroyed.

Be sure to take pictures and videos since your insurance will likely ask you for that proof when filing a claim. When dealing with a claims adjuster you will need to fill out extensive paperwork to replace your home and the furnishings inside. Open up drawers, go into your closets and your garage. Get all the video you can get. If possible include the make and model of home appliances. Make sure to capture artwork, antiques and other valuables.

When you are finished, transfer the video from your phone onto a portable hard drive or store it in a “cloud” service. Be sure to store the information somewhere other than your home - little good it will do if it is damaged with all of your other belongings.

Remember, if you’re a renter, you need to have renters insurance to cover the belongings inside your home.

How to file a fire insurance claim

If you were affected by fire and you're looking for next steps, California Department of Insurance has these tips: