San Diego Fire Department recruiting dispatchers at career fair this week

The Public Safety Dispatcher Career Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the historical Casa Del Prado at 1650 El Prado in San Diego, according to the department.

"The job of a fire dispatcher is often challenging, fast-paced and no two days are alike," the city said in a statement. "When a 9-1-1 call comes in, it could be anything from a house on fire to a minor vehicle accident. Our dispatchers are the vital link between the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the residents and visitors in our communities who need help."

Fire dispatchers operate some of the most advanced telecommunications equipment and receive extensive training in order to provide emergency medical instructions over the phone for situations like CPR or childbirth, according to the city.

As listed on the city's website, job responsibilities for a fire dispatcher include:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

— Answer incoming emergency and non-emergency calls;

— Evaluate and prioritize emergency responses;

— Provide lifesaving medical instructions;

— Dispatch fire and medical units;

— Keep incident records and fulfill resource requests;

— Assist with incident management;

— Monitor and communicate on multiple radio frequencies.

Steps for the application process are listed on The City of San Diego's website.